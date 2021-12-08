Stephen Jennings Trial: Day 3

Stephen Jennings, in shackles, being led into the Tom Green COunty Courthouse by Sheriff’s deputies.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The trial for Stephen Jennings continued Wednesday, December 8, 2021 with the State, led by 119th District Attorney John Best, calling an expert witness on a geo-tracking program.

The witness flew in from Montana, where he resides, to testify about the tracking program that was utilized by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office to track Jennings’ movements.

The expert witness explained how the program works to the jury and answered questions from Best. The witness stated that this program takes the data from cell phone providers, narrows it down, and gives an estimate of the cell phone’s location.

The Defense, lead by Dennis R. Reeves, objected during testimony stating the expert witness was certified only by the company he worked for and not by a government agency. The Defense also objected to the State’s line of questioning.

Judge Jay Weatherby overruled the objection but stated the witness could only testify about the program and how it read and processed the data.

Testimonies will continue throughout the day and more detectives are expected to take the stand.