SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a man deemed armed and dangerous after a shooting incident near the courthouse last Friday.

According to a social media post from SPD, an arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Iban Robles, who they say is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that took place outside the Scurry County Courthouse on Friday.

Police say Robles should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached or contacted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Snyder Police Department at (325) 573-0261.