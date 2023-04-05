SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One man was arrested after the San Angelo Police Department investigated a shooting that resulted in a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Donald Spradley, 59, was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on April 5 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Spradley was a bond of $75,000.

SAPD began their investigation after officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Jackson for a welfare check at 8:28 p.m. According to a release from the police department, officers had made contact with a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound near his left shoulder.

SAPD says officers secured the 1000 block of N. Monroe after learning that the shooting occurred at a residence within the block. After finding out that Spradley was still possible in the residence on N. Monroe, officers made contact with him through a public address system from a patrol vehicle. SAPD says that Spradley exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center by the San Angelo Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Hill at (325) 657-4308.