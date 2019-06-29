Sheriff’s office seeks public help in ID’ing suspect

Surveillance video image capture of the suspect

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a possible burglary suspect.

Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an alarm call on June 16th, 2019 around 5:45pm in the 1700 block of Red Creek.

According to Investigators, entry was attempted but was thwarted by the alarm going off.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the person shown on the photograph is asked to contact Tom Green County Investigators at (325) 655-8111 or the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office web page.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department