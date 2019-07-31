Sheriff’s Deputy finds 8 bags of marijuana during a traffic stop

San Angelo, TX — On 7-30-19, a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on US 87 North. During the traffic stop the deputy requested a San Angelo Police Department K9 to assist him in a free air search of the vehicle. The SAPD K9 had a positive alert on the vehicle and the subsequent search of the vehicle produced in excess of ½ pound of marijuana. The marijuana was purchased in Colorado and was being transported to Texas. A San Antonio man, Quinton Batiste, 29, was charged with POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA >4OZ<=5LBS, a felony offense. Batiste was booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Bond has been set at $10,000.
Statement from Tom Green County Sheriff’s office