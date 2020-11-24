Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then killed 2 men in recording studio

Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, is accused of killing two people shortly after recording a rap video. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida rapper spent an evening recording music in a makeshift studio and then fatally shot two men who were with him, authorities say.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that Billy Bennett Adams III, 23, was arrested Saturday on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of armed burglary of a structure.

Adams, who records under the name Ace NH, was jailed in Tampa without bail Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear from jail records if he had an attorney.

Chronister said Adams and one of the victims identify as members of the Crips gang and that the shooting was probably related to a gang feud. The names of the victims have not been released, but both were Black men.

They were shot Thursday night in a backyard shed Adams regularly used as a recording studio in the suburb of Lutz, investigators said.

“This was a violent execution this suspect performed, and although the attack was clearly targeted, we will not allow gang-related disputes to disrupt the comfort and safety of innocent residents in any of our communities,” Chronister said in the release.

“It is clear that this suspect had no regard for human life, and now he will face the consequences for his actions,” the sheriff added.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Adams has recorded three albums, two EPs and several singles, most recently an album called “Life Goes On.”

More Stories for you

• City reports 182 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020 Total positive cases: 8,389 Currently hospitalized: 90 There are 182 new positive cases of C…

• TGC Health Department confirms 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of three additional patients from c…

• Governor Abbott, DSHS Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) today announced the guiding…

• Operation Christmas Child prepares to ship out Concho Valley contributions

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Operation Christmas Child, which accepted donations November 16 through November 23 is preparing to…

• City reports 161 new positive cases of COVID-19 for November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 Total positive cases: 7,954 Currently hospitalized: 80 There are 161 new positive cases of C…

• Pink Friday encourages customers to shop local, support small businesses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Pink Friday is a grassroots effort to put more emphasis on local businesses. Owners of The Roost…