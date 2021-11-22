Sex offender added to TGC Sheriff’s most wanted list

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a new suspect to their most wanted list — a sex offender from San Angelo.

Edward Haur Crisp, of San Angelo Edward Haur Crisp of San Angelo

In a statement issued this morning, Monday, November 22, 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said Edward Haur Crisp was wanted for Sex Offenders’ Failure to Comply, a State Jail Felony in Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office says Crisp is 50 years old, bald, with brown eyes. Crisp is 6’1″ tall and weighs approximately 175lbs.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about Crisp’s whereabouts to call (325) – 655 – 8111