KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies, with the assistance of the Junction Police Department, detained seven individuals for human smuggling Saturday evening, March 12, 2022.

According to the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, a ranch employee working near the Kimble/Edwards County line on Highway 377 notified law enforcement that a pickup stopped at the driveway of the ranch where multiple individuals shifted from the bed of the truck to the rear passenger area of the truck.

A short time later, a Kimble County Patrol Deputy stopped the vehicle and found the driver, not a U.S. citizen, was attempting to smuggle six other individuals into the country.

With the assistance of the Junction Police Department, all seven occupants were detained for processing at the request of Border Patrol.

Courtesy: Kimble County Sheriff’s Office