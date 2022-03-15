CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is looking for seven individuals who bailed out of a vehicle during a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 290 and Interstate 10 Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in pursuit of a Ford pickup on Highway 290. When the vehicle was stopped, the deputy learned the female driver was attempting to smuggle seven individuals into the country.

During the traffic stop, the seven individuals bailed out of the vehicle and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate them.

The woman driving the vehicle was arrested and admitted to attempting to smuggle the individuals.

If the public sees anything suspicious activity or trespassing, please call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at 325-392-2661.

Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Department