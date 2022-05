LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate who stole a TDCJ bus and wrecked it.

The accident occurred two miles west of Centerville, off of Highway 7. The suspect is wearing a white Texas Department of Criminal Justice jumpsuit.

Multiple agents are working to find the inmate, but if you see someone suspicious, you are urged to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.