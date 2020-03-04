SAPD’s 2020 LIDAR traffic enforcement operation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Yesterday, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted a School Zone Traffic Enforcement Operation utilizing LIDAR in numerous school zones throughout San Angelo. A total of twenty (20) citations and one (1) warning were issued.

Following the School Zone Operation, LIDAR Traffic Enforcement was utilized in the westbound lanes of the 4100 block of West Houston Harte. A total of sixty-two (62) citations and four (4) warnings were issued.

Citation Breakdown is below:

School Zones: 0

Other/Misc. Violations: 5

No Insurance: 1

Speeding: 13

Warnings: 1

No DL: 1



Crash Zones: 0

Other/Misc. Violations: 13

No Insurance: 5

Speeding: 40

Warnings: 4

No DL: 1

DWLI: 3