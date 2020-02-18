SAPD: We need your help. ID this robbery suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are asking the public for help identifying an individual who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

This incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the morning of February 18, 2020, at the Stripes convenience store located at 2718 Sherwood Way (Sherwood Way & Garfield).  The suspect fled the store northbound in the alleyway with an undisclosed amount of money.  

Suspect Information: Possibly a Hispanic male, brown eyes, face covered with a gray cloth, dark gray hoodie, black hat, light-colored pants, and orange gloves.

Please help us identify and apprehend this man as soon as possible.  If you have information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264.  To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Source: San Angelo Police Department

