SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently looking for any information regarding a vandalism that took place on the north side of San Angelo.

According to SAPD, officers responded to the 400 block of W. 4th for a criminal mischief call at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 12. After coming in contact with a City of San Angelo employee, officers learned that an unknown suspect had sprayed red spray paint on the “Welcome to San Angelo” sign.

SAPD shares that officers obtained the needed information for a report and documented the incident. There are currently no suspects that have been identified the department adds.

If you have any information regarding the vandalism that took place on the “Welcome to San Angelo” sign, contact SAPD at (325) 657-4315.

