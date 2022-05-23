SAN ANGELO, Texas — On May 21, 2022, around 2:30 PM wanted subject, Casey Hines was observed by an officer with the SAPD Gang Unit behind the wheel of a red in color Jeep Patriot at a local motel in the 1100blk of N. Chadbourne. Elizabeth Usery, another wanted subject was seen getting into the same vehicle.

Officers began to follow the suspected vehicle and observed Hines begin to drive recklessly as a marked patrol car attempted to conduct a stop. This led to a vehicle pursuit as Hines attempted to evade detention.

The Jeep was located shortly after abandoned in the 4800blk of Lake Drive. Officers acted quickly, establishing a perimeter and locating Hines nearby in an abandoned house in the 5000blk of Lake Drive. Usery was also located at a residence in the 700blk of East 21st after further investigation was conducted. Officers with the SAPD Gang unit, Anti-Crime Unit, Patrol, K9, and the Drone Unit assisted with taking the suspects into custody.

Hines has been charged with Evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, Evading arrest/detention on foot, Multiple City Warrants, Reckless Driving, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Usery was taken into custody for her County Warrants as well as Evading Arrest/Detention on foot.