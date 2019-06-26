SAPD Service Dog Locates Burglar Hiding in Bank Attic

SAN ANGELO, TX – According to a recent press release, police service dog Xander, along with SAPD Officers located a burglar hiding in a bank attic.

As detailed in the release, on June 26, 2019 just after 2:00 a.m., San Angelo Police were dispatched to the BBVA Compass Bank, 4112 S. College Hills Boulevard, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Nearby officers arrived and quickly established a perimeter while requests for additional units and a K-9 Team were made.

While holding the perimeter, one of the responding officers observed a subject inside the bank. Officers commanded the subject to exit the bank with his hands up; however, the subject disregarded the commands and fled further inside the bank.

An entry team comprised of several Patrol Officers and Police K-9 Team Fincher and Xander entered the bank in pursuit of the fleeing suspect. After accessing the second floor, Xander led the officers to a closet door and subsequently alerted the officers to an opened-hatch in the closet’s ceiling.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old James Trego, surrendered after the officers located him hiding on top of the drop-ceiling. Trego was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers also recovered an assortment of property that Trego had stolen from the bank as well as several leased-offices that are located within the building. The property was later released to the victims.

Trego was charged with Burglary of Building and transported to the Tom Green County Jail without incident.

We will bring you more information on this story once it becomes available.