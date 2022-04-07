SAN ANGELO, Texas — A traffic stop by detectives with the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday led to the seizure of almost two pounds of methamphetamine, nearly $1500 in cash, and handguns.





According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, 36-year-old Timothy Martinez was arrested for an outstanding warrant after detectives with SAPD’s Street Crime Division pulled him over on the 2300 block of Chestnut.

After the arrest, investigators found 1.93 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.4 ounces of marijuana, $1,490 in cash, and two handguns.

Martinez, who is wanted in Austin for parole violations, was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Police say SAPD’s Patrol Division, City Marshals, and the Drug Enforcement Administration cooperated in the investigation that led to Martinez’s arrest.