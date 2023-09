SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle.

According to the SAPD, the owner is a suspect in a burglary of a vehicle where he later used the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle or its owner, please contact the SAPD non-emergency dispatch line at 325-657-4315 and reference case #2023-0011642 when providing information.