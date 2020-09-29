SAPD seek public’s help in fatal hit and run

SAN ANGELO, Texas (SAPD) — San Angelo Police are searching for a hit and run driver who killed an 87-year-old man who was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Upton Street around 8:55 p.m.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver’s identity, or if you have surveillance footage within two blocks of the incident From 8:15-9:15 p.m., please contact Detective C. Welch at (325) 657-4315.

To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

Source: San Angelo Police Department