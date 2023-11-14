SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One individual is currently recovering after being struck by a vehicle on the east side of town. SAPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who fled the scene.

SAPD was dispatched Friday evening to the 500 Block of North Bell where they located a 41-year-old male in the roadway and observed that he was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Shannon Medical Center via the SAFD where he received treatment.

Officers learned that an unknown vehicle struck the male in the roadway and fled the scene. SAPD believes that the suspect vehicle is a 2004-2008 Toyota Camry that is either silver or grey in color. The suspect vehicle will be missing the passenger side mirror and should have damage to the front passenger quarter panel.

SAPD is asking for any help that would assist with identifying the Hit and Run suspect.

Contact non-emergency Dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case# 2023-0400750 if you have any information regarding this Hit and Run investigation