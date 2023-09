SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is looking for any information pertaining to Kristopher Lozano who is wanted for Murder.

Lozano is 18 years old, 5’7” and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. SAPD wants to remind the community to never approach or attempt to apprehend a suspect yourself.

If you recognize or have any information that could lead to the arrest of Lozano contact SAPD at 325-657-4315