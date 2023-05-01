SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after a shooting that left a 33-year-old man hospitalized.

According to the release provided by the San Angelo Police Department, units were dispatched to a Northside Apartment Complex for a shooting during the afternoon of Friday, April 28. Officers who arrived on scene located the 33-year-old male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man received first-aid at the scene and was transported to Shannon Medical Center for further treatment.

Kaya Paulhill, 21 years old, mugshot courtesy of Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Officers learned that the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Kaya Paulhill, had fled the scene in a dark colored Dodge Charger with the possibility of heading towards East 19th Street. Paulhill was located near the intersection of North Jefferson and Junius, where officers took him into custody.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, SAPD’s Detectives determined that Paulhill be charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Paulhill was then transported to the Tom Green County Jail with a $250,000 bond.