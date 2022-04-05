SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division confiscated approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine after an investigation in late March.

According to a statement issued by SAPD, an investigation by the Street Crimes Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration in relation to the trafficking of methamphetamine in San Angelo resulted in a search warrant being issued at a home in the 300 block of East 6th Street in San Angelo.

Investigators seized about 5 pounds of methamphetamine during a search of the residence and were able to identify a 38-year-old suspect.

In addition to the Street Crimes Division and the DEA, SAPD’s K-9 Unit, Gang Unit, and Intelligence Division assisted with the investigation

Police say charges are pending for the suspect.