SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One female was taken into custody after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in the Southside of San Angelo.

Jessica Brownrigg Mugshot CC TGCS 10/30/2023

20-year-old Jessica Brownrigg is facing multiple charges in relation to this incident. The pursuit began after an SAPD Patrol Officer initiated a traffic stop on Brownrigg’s vehicle near the intersection of Washington and West Ave. D.

Brownrigg initially complied with the traffic stop but then fled in her vehicle before the officer could conclude the stop. She proceeded to evade officers in her vehicle and at one point, was observed by officers to be driving the wrong way on S. Koenigheim.

Officers were able to get in front of the pursuit and deploy “Stops Sticks” on Brownrigg’s vehicle in the 4000blk of S. Bryant. All of Brownrigg’s tires on her vehicle were successfully deflated and she eventually stopped in the 1500blk of West Loop 306.

Brownrigg was taken into custody and was charged with Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with a bond of $30662.