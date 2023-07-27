SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — One male is in custody after SAPD’s Street Crimes Division executed a search warrant and seized 864 grams of meth and a sawed-off shotgun.

Martin Valadez Mugshot CC TGCS

Martin Valadez (42 years of age) was taken into custody at his residence on 29th Street without incident and was booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Valdez was taken into custody for Unlawful Possession Firearm by Felon and Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1.

His bond is currently set at $160,000.