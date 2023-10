SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two individuals.

According to a social media post made by the department on Oct. 19, the man and a woman were both involved in a theft at Lowes Home Improvement where multiple power tools were stolen.

Those who have any information regarding the identity of the two are asked to contact Sgt. Vaughn at (325)-657-4345 and reference Case # 2023-00100783.