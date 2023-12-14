SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — SAPD is requesting that residents of the Alamo Village Apartments who have recently had their vehicles burglarized provide information for a recent arrest.

SAPD is investigating a vehicle burglary at the Alamo Village Apartments (4459 Green Valley Trl) that occurred on December 8, around 1:20 in the morning. A suspect was apprehended by officers and had three small feminine coin purses, a medium bag and a multi-colored knife.

SAPD is requesting any resident victim of any vehicle burglary reported or unreported to provide information.

If you have any information for this incident, contact SAPD directly or contact their desk duty officer at 325-481-2696 and reference case #20230015305.