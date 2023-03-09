SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the San Angelo Police Department conducted surveillance at a local hotel on two wanted subjects who were later arrested.

The wanted subjects, Macario Perales (36) and Christina Eurestee (41) were seen to be loading items from a vehicle into a U-Haul trailer. Officers approached Eurestee and Perales to take them into custody for their outstanding warrants. During the investigation, Perales was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Officers also located a revolver inside the vehicle within plain view.

EURESTE, CHRISTINA Mug Shot CC TGCS PERALES, MACARIO Mug Shot CC TGCS

After finding probable cause for the vehicle and the U-Haul trailer, the officers were able to link the items inside to a burglary of habitation, in the 2800 block of Southland that had not yet been reported stolen.

While investigating the burglary, officers discovered that a 2022 Ford Bronco was also taken. The owner located the vehicle by GPS and it was recovered in the 3800 block of Arden Road. Officers were able to retrieve the majority of the stolen property and return it to the rightful owner.

Macario Perales and Christina Eurestee were both transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

Perales was charged with Manufacturing Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and a US Marshall Hold.

Eurestee was arrested for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, and contempt of Court.

Additional charges are forthcoming and pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.