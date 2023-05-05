SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department are investigating a report of a bomb threat that was made at Glen Middle School Friday morning. SAPD says that due to a student holiday and professional learning day, students and staff were not on campus.

According to a release from SAPD, officers were dispatched to 2201 University Ave. at 9:42 a.m. on May 5 for a report of a bomb threat. SAPD and SAFD immediately began their investigation with San Angelo ISD leaders and campus administrators.

This investigation is still ongoing. The police department says that more information will be released as it becomes available.