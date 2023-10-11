SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is currently investigating a dead body found on the Northside of San Angelo on the morning of October 11.

SAPD was dispatched to a location near 48th and Lake Drive after receiving a call for service regarding an unconscious person. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a deceased male subject. SAPD’s Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Division are currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

SAPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case#2023-0012908. Additional Information may be released at a later point in time as this investigation continues.