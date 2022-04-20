SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department highlighted a San Angelo man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in their weekly “Wanted Wednesday” Facebook post this morning.

According to a post published by SAPD, 21-year-old Fabian Mejia is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police describe Mejia as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police urge anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts to call (325) 658-HELP or to use the P3 app to report the information.