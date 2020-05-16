SAPD catches man stealing from storage unit

San Angelo, Texas– Just after 6 AM Friday, 22-year-old Hayden Quinn of Springtown, Texas was caught burglarizing a storage unit at Hunter’s Run Self Storage.

A San Angelo Police Officer conducting proactive storage building burglary patrol noticed an unoccupied Ford pickup truck parked next to a storage unit. The lock on the storage unit had been broken and there were noises coming from inside the unit.

Once backup officers arrived, the officers entered the unit and located Quinn hiding behind the stored items.

During the follow-up investigation, police discovered the Ford pickup had been reported stolen out of Springtown Texas on a previous date. Officers also located several items inside the pickup that belonged to the owner of the storage unit.

The investigation led officers to a room at the Sands Motel where they discovered a large amount of suspected stolen property and drug paraphernalia. There they found a woman and two young children. Child Protective Services was called for further investigation due to poor living conditions.

Quinn was charged with Burglary of Building. Bond has not been set. Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.