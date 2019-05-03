Crime

San Angelo woman charged with assaulting woman at assisted living facility

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A San Angelo woman, who worked at the state supported living center in Carlsbad, has pleaded guilty to assualting a resident.

37 year old, Tesa Keith, agreed to a plea deal in the case and faces a maximum prison sentence of ten years for violating the civil rights of a resident.

Court documents show Keith was working at the center in Carlsbad in June of 2017 as a service provider.

She admitted to kicking a resident in the face to punish the woman.
 

