SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo woman was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, March 4th after San Angelo Police Detectives found four pounds of meth and a small quantity of cocaine during a traffic stop, according to a release from the San Angelo Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022.
According to the release, detectives with the SAPD Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400blk of S. Taylor. During the traffic stop, detectives learned the driver, 38-year-old Elizabeth Norton of San Angelo, had two outstanding Out of County Warrants for her arrest.
After a search of both Norton’s person and her vehicle, detectives found approximately “4” pounds of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) as well as small quantity of suspected cocaine.
Norton was charged with:
- Two Out of County Warrants
- Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >1G<4G
- Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG2/2A>=400G (MDMA)
SAPD’s K9 Division, Patrol Division, Anti-Crime Unit, and Gang Unit assisted with the investigation.