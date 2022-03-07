SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo woman was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on Friday, March 4th after San Angelo Police Detectives found four pounds of meth and a small quantity of cocaine during a traffic stop, according to a release from the San Angelo Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022.

According to the release, detectives with the SAPD Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400blk of S. Taylor. During the traffic stop, detectives learned the driver, 38-year-old Elizabeth Norton of San Angelo, had two outstanding Out of County Warrants for her arrest.

After a search of both Norton’s person and her vehicle, detectives found approximately “4” pounds of MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine) as well as small quantity of suspected cocaine.

Norton was charged with:

Two Out of County Warrants

Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >1G<4G

Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG2/2A>=400G (MDMA)

SAPD’s K9 Division, Patrol Division, Anti-Crime Unit, and Gang Unit assisted with the investigation.