San Angelo woman and Runnels County man arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance

NORTON, Texas – A 22-year-old San Angelo woman and a 56-year-old Runnels County man were arrested by Runnels County Deputies and the Winters Police Department for Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance on Sunday, September 19th, according to a statement from the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

According to the statement, Runnels County Deputies, assisted by the Winters Police Department, executed a search warrant in the 1700 Block of FM 383 in Norton, Texas.

A quantity of Methamphetamine was located inside the residence.

56-year-old Jonathan Wayne Lee of Norton, Texas was arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1, 4-200 grams, a 2nd degree felony.

Also arrested inside the residence, was 22-year-old Patricia Leann Oates of San Angelo. Oats was also charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance PG 1, 4-200 grams, a 2nd degree felony.