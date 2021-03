SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant for narcotics at a residence located in the 900 block of North Monroe Street.

During the search, detectives located and seized approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately $2,500.00 in US Currency, and a firearm.

Charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department