SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo police say the arrest of two San Angelo men on Friday morning led to the seizure of crack cocaine, guns and cash.

Bryson McClinton Joseph Hudson

Officers with the San Angelo Police Department arrested Bryson McClinton, 33, and Joseph Hudson, 37, after a search of a home in the 700 block of West 18th Street led to the discovery of over 40-grams of crack cocaine, 2 handguns, and more than $2,000 in cash.

Both men are charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. McClinton was also wanted for a parole violation and Hudson received an additional charge for possession of marijuana.