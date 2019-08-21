San Angelo Police Investigate Shooting on West 20th Street

San Angelo Police Department Crest

SAN ANGELO – Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 100 block of West 20th Street on Tuesday.

San Angelo Police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center just after 7:00 p.m. last night for the report of a male shooting victim, age 42, who underwent emergency surgery. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man entered the residence on West 20th and was shot by the residence’s 62-year-old male occupant.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.

