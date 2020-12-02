San Angelo Police continue investigation on Thanksgiving burglary at Bes-Tex Supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are still investigating a thanksgiving burglary at a lawn maintenance equipment shop.

The owner says somebody broke into his Bes-Tex store on Adobe Drive — Thanksgiving Evening.

Monte Sims says he supplies equipment for local lawn and landscape workers.

Sims asked people to be aware of any new lawn maintenance equipment being sold on-line.

We supply the lawn and landscape guys so it’s small business, Sims said. Everybody is struggling this time of the year. So if you see anybody that’s trying to sell a piece of equipment online that’s less than what you think the value is contact Crimestoppers or San Angelo police department, and see if we can catch these people.

Sims also says burglars took about 70 pieces of “Echo” and “Stihl” brand power equipment.

If you have any information about the burglary, please call San Angelo Police Department