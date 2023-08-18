SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo man has recently been extradited from Tom Green County to Taylor County in connection with an 18-year-old cold case murder.

Jose Angel Morales CC TGCSO April 27 2023

43-year-old Jose Angel Morales was originally connected to the murder of victim Bobby Knox Beck in June 2023 when a warrant or First Degree Felony Homicide was issued by Taylor County. At the time, Morales was residing in the Tom Green County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the City of Abilene, in April 2005, an altercation between Beck and unknown Hispanic males led to Beck being stabbed multiple times outside a home located in the 1900 Block of North 5th Street. Beck ultimately died of his injuries.

The case was left unsolved for several years until the Abilene Police Department Cold Case Detective revisited the case, and through new technology, DNA results came back as belonging to two suspects, Marco Ramos and Jose Angel Morales, from evidence recovered at the scene. Ramos was charged with First Degree Homicide in October 2022.