SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — A San Angelo man who was convicted of murder received a life sentence from a Tom Green County jury on Friday, January 27, 2023.

33-year-old Abel Rueda was convicted of murder on Thursday, January 26th, after a four-day trial. The same jury that convicted Rueda in the 2020 shooting of Juan Quintana deliberated for around two hours after hearing from witnesses during the sentencing phase.

Rueda’s sentence was enhanced because of previous felony convictions for home burglary and aggravated assault.

31-year-old Wendy McCluskey, also charged with murder in the case, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors of ten years of probation in exchange for her testimony.