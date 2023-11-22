SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo man was indicted in Tom Green County after allegedly beating a 93-year-old nonverbal, wheelchair-bound man at a nursing home.

Tariq Haqq was indicted in the 119th District Court on Nov. 9 for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Mugshot: Tariq Haqq 7-28-23 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Records filed in Tom Green County state officers were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center for an assault and was told an elderly man had several broken ribs on July 22. Officers proceeded to San Angelo Nursing and Rehab where the assault took place.

Upon arrival at the nursing home, officers spoke with Cortney Wiley who shared that the victim was wheelchair-bound and rarely spoke. After learning from Magan Romulus that she saw Haqq leaving the victim’s room with bloody wet wipes, Wiley shared she went to check on the victim with two other nurses. Reports show they found multiple injuries to the victim’s left ear, left shoulder, stomach, chest and left shin.

The nurse told law enforcement that when she asked the victim what had happened “he held up his fists and moved them in a fighting motion”. At this point, Haqq had re-entered the room, leading Wiley to ask the victim who had done this. The 93-year-old man pointed at Haqq. When Wiley confronted Haqq he stated he did not know what happened.

Detectives interviewed Romulus who said she had entered the victim’s room and saw Haqq standing over the victim as the 93-year-old laid on his back in bed, bleeding. After watching Haqq clean the blood, she asked what had happened. Rolumus told detectives Haqq did not know. When she asked him a second time, Haqq responded with, “oh whatever”.

Romulus contacted a supervisor after seeing a ball of blood-soaked wet wipes with Haqq, then returned to the room where she saw a skin tear in the elderly victim’s left leg and more injuries to his left shin.

Records show officers spoke with the director of the nursing who told them the victim had multiple fall reports but injury reports confirmed none of them had resulted in a broken bone or visible injury.

Video surveillance on the night of July 22 showed the victim in the hallway with no injuries around 9 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., Haqq is seen in the footage entering the room for 22 minutes. One other nurse enters the room for approximately 30 seconds before nurses enter the room a few hours later, bringing the victim into the hallway with apparent injuries.