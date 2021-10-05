San Angelo man charged with Arson, Assault on a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A San Angelo man is charged with Arson, Assault on a Peace Officer, and evading arrest/detention following an incident occurring at the Bella Vista Apartments Tuesday morning.

According to San Angelo Police, officers were dispatched to Bella Vista Apartments, 4100 block of Ben Ficklin Road, for a structure fire.

Photo of Jimmy Keith

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Officers and Fire Personnel arrived on scene and learned that Jimmy Keith (62 years of age) had sustained minor burns to himself after lighting a fire in his apartment.

Keith was transported to Shannon Medical Center Downtown to receive treatment for the burns that he had sustained during this incident.

Keith was under detention at the hospital for Arson and was under the supervision of a San Angelo Police Officer.

While receiving treatment at the hospital, Keith fled the facility and made it outside to the north side of the emergency room. The officer stopped Keith and attempted to take him into custody but was struck multiple times in the face by the suspect. Multiple civilians staff members from Shannon and Ballinger EMS personnel assisted the Officer with taking Keith into custody.

Keith was ultimately charged with Arson, Assault on a Peace Officer, and evading arrest/detention.

The officer received treatment at Shannon for facial injuries he had sustained during this incident and was released from the hospital.

The San Angelo Police Department would like to thank all who assisted with taking Keith into custody.