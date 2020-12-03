San Angelo man charged in Southland intoxicated manslaughter investigation

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the area of Valleyview and Westway for the report of a major single-motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Maurice Hastey

Responding officers located the driver, 20-year-old Maurice Hastey, near the crash scene. Hastey was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Hastey’s only passenger, 22-year-old Kenneth Horton, was located near the damaged vehicle suffering from incapacitating injuries. Horton was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. Horton was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed Hastey was driving his 2020 Ford F 150 Pickup Truck southeast on Valleyview at a high rate of speed when his pickup clipped the mirror of a parked vehicle. Hastey appeared to have overcorrected slightly before leaving the roadway and colliding with a nearby brick structure.

The preliminary crash investigation also revealed that alcohol and the vehicle’s speed are contributing factors to the crash. Hastey was charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with Vehicle. Bond was set at $25K.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release.

