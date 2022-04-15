SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man and federal fugitive was arrested on Friday afternoon after he allegedly robbed a local hotel and nearly ran over a police officer.

According to court documents, 22-year-old San Angelo man Jacob Alvarez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on three indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault of a public servant, and evading arrest with a vehicle. Alvarez was also wanted by federal authorities for escape from federal custody.

Statements filed by the San Angelo Police Department say Alvarez is suspected of using a firearm to rob the Studio 6 Hotel in San Angelo on March 12, 2021. Employees at the hotel told police that Alvarez pointed a gun at them and demanded money. Surveillance video provided to police by one of the hotel’s employees led to a warrant being issued for Alvarez in late May of 2021.

Two San Angelo officers tried to arrest Alvarez on June 26, 2021. According to an officer’s report filed in court, Alvarez almost ran over one of the officers when he attempted to flee in his vehicle. Officers arrested him shortly afterward after they found him walking in the 200 block of East Tyler Street.

He is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond of $105,000.