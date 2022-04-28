SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was charged with fraud for the possession of 16 credit cards and additional banking information that belonged to other people on Wednesday.

Lucio Solano III

According to court documents, Lucio Richard Solano III is accused of fraud — use or possession of debit or credit card after a Tom Green County Grand Jury found that Solano held 15 cards belonging to one person, one card belonging to a second person, and banking information belonging to a third person.

Solano is charged with fraud — possession or use of credit or debit cards, more than 10 cards but fewer than 50 cards, and fraud — use or possession of fewer than 5 items of identifying information.

Solano is currently in custody at the Tom Green County Detention Center with a bond of $3,0762.