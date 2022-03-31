SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man charged with sexual assault is behind bars after an alleged rape that took place at the San Angelo Family Shelter.

According to court documents, Joel Alejandro DeLaCruz, 35, is accused of raping a woman who lived at the Family Shelter multiple times on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Police say the victim was living in a single room that had a bathroom that connected to an unoccupied room at the Family Shelter. The victim says she was laying on her bed when DeLaCruz rushed out of the bathroom, grabbed her by the arm, and forced her into the room’s closet.

The victim says DeLaCruz then raped her, both vaginally and anally, while in the closet. DeLaCruz then allegedly forced her back onto her bed where he raped her again. According to the victim, DeLaCruz held her in a headlock from behind, making it difficult for her to breathe, and bit her on the back.

Police say they were contacted when the victim went to Shannon Medical Center on Monday, March 28th. Investigators said they were able to see wounds that coincided with the victim’s statement during an interview with her.

Investigators watched surveillance footage recorded at the Family Shelter that they say showed DeLaCruz enter the victim’s room when she was not there, then shows her enter the room later while DeLaCruz was there without her knowledge.

DeLaCruz was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. As of now, he is in custody with a bond of $200,000.