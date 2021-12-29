SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department arrested a San Angelo man yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, who they say stabbed a woman multiple times on the evening of December 26th.

Rashad Ian Carter, 32, San Angelo — arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on December 28, 2021.

According to a statement issued by SAPD, Rashad Ian Carter, 32, of San Angelo, stabbed a woman on West 16th Street multiple times during a domestic dispute. Police say Carter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police arrived on the scene to find a woman who was suffering from multiple stab wounds, one of them bleeding badly enough that officers applied a tourniquet before members of the San Angelo Fire Department arrived. The woman was taken to Shannon Medical Center for further treatment.

A warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was issued for Carter but police say they weren’t able to locate him for nearly two days while members of SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Division investigated.

Police say Carter voluntarily turned himself in at the San Angelo Police Department yesterday afternoon and is currently being held at the Tom Green County Detention Center. His bond, according to court records, has been set at $75,000.