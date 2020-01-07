Runnels Co. man arrested on child sex charges

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been arrested in Runnels County on child sex charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Runnels County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Chad Alan Reitmeyer was arrested in December and charged with prohibited sexual conduct, sexual assault of a young child, sexual assault, and aggravated sexual assault.

An investigation began in July 2019, when RCSO asked Texas Rangers for assistance in searching computer equipment, cellphones and social media sites. Evidence discovered in the searches provided enough probable cause to issue four arrest warrants, RCSO says.

Reitmeyer was arrested in Kansas City on Dec. 20, and is currently in Runnels County Jail on the four felony charges.

