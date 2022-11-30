BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 36-year-old man has been ordered to 50 months in federal prison after he illegally entered the United States for a fourth time, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced.

Raul Catalino Vasquez-Estradam, of Ciudad Altamirano, Guerrero, Mexico, pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry May 4, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ordered Vasquez-Estrada to serve 50 months in federal prison, the release stated. The court also ordered him to serve an additional seven months for violating his conditions of supervised release.

Due to his immigration status, Vasquez-Estrada is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence of Vazquez-Estrada’s previous criminal history. On March 1, authorities arrested Estrada-Vasquez approximately 2.9 miles west of the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville.

“Estrada-Vasquez did not possess any documents that allowed him to be or remain in the United States legally,” the release stated.

Estrada-Vasquez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.