Robbery suspect: “I’m doing this for my kids, I have to feed my kids”

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police Department Robbery Division investigators are looking for a robbery suspect who said he needed to “feed his kids” as he held up a convenience store in South Houston.

The suspect then drives to a second convenience store not far away and committed a second robbery, according to police. Take a look at the store surveillance video and see if you recognize the suspect.

Investigators say the armed robbery happened on December 11th.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect. If you have a tip Call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS where you will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.